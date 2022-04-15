Glenda Joyce Woosley, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 12 noon, at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home, beginning at 11 a.m.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Billy R. Woosley; children, Virginia Wolfer (Wesley) of Rome, Georgia and Sandy King (Tommy) of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Shelby Childress of Denver, Colorado, Macie Mobley of Birmingham, Courtney Carter (Josh) of Scottsboro, Cole Childress of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Zack King of Lumberton, Mississippi, Kacie Mobley, Carlie Wolfer and Ellie Wolfer, all of Rome, Georgia and Emma King of Scottsboro; great grandchild, Kinsley Carter; sister, Peggy Smart (James H.) of Scottsboro; nieces and nephews, Leanne Stoia (Ken) of Hampton Cove and Ashley Smart (Kari) of Mobile; great niece, Sydney Stoia of Hampton Cove and several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rayford and Rosa Potter.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.