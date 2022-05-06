John Adams Frey Jr., of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born Sept. 17, 1939 in Huntsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Frey Sr. and Margaret Mitchell Frey, formally of Huntsville and his wife, Sharon DeArmas Frey, formally of Scottsboro.
John is survived by his daughter, Margaret Alise Sims; son-in-law, Randy L. Sims; grandson, Dylan L. Sims of Roopville, Georgia and sister, Margaret Suzanne Frey of Madison.
He loved Alabama football and fishing. John and Sharon moved to Scottsboro for their retirement and were able to enjoy 20 years on Lake Guntersville.
John and Sharon were also team teachers and loved their years at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, in Scottsboro, teaching the little ones in Sunday school.
They loved all the children who passed through their class dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution in his memory to the Children’s Ministry at Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 315 S. Kyle St., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
No services are planned at this time.