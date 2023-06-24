Mr. Homer Howard Washington was born March 4, 1945 to the late Claude Washington, Sr. and Leolar Upshaw Washington in Hollywood, Alabama. The Lord called him home to eternal rest on May 30, 2023.
Homer grew as the last boy among 13 children and is the namesake of one of his maternal uncles. He accepted Christ in Hollywood at early age. He was a 1963 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Scottsboro, Alabama. After graduation Homer joined the United States Army and served many tours of duty, including in Viet Nam, Korea, Italy, Belgium and various other assignments, defending his country. At one point while he was stationed in Viet Nam he had the opportunity to meet up with his brothers, John Pat (U.S. Air Force) and Claude Junior (U.S. Navy) while they were in transit. He took advantage of many military opportunities to study and developed many competencies, becoming a very highly skilled computer specialist. He served 29 years in the Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. Following his retirement from the Army he worked for 15 years as a Department of Defense civil servant before retiring from there.
In 1973 while stationed in Korea, he met and married Ki Suk (Jo) Washington. They had two sons, Michael and David, and were happily married for 50 years until he departed this life. Among those he leaves to cherish his memories are: a devoted wife, Ki Sul (Jo), two sons, Michael and David of Los Angeles, California, two sisters: Ella (Gus) Winston of Chickamauga, Georgia and Janet McCamey of Hollywood,Alabama; one brother, Dr. Herman A. Washington of Hollywood,Alabama; Nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Leolar Washington; brothers: William, Ruben, Floyd, John Pat and Claude, Jr.; sisters, Imogene Kelly, Susette Washington, Dolly Stevens and Mary McGhee. With his quiet and gentle spirit, this husband, father, brother, soldier and friend slipped away into the arms of his loving Savior for eternal rest.
Herman’s body was cremated and part of his ashes was entombed at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 and the remainder was scattered around the yard and gardens of his home in Sierra Vista.
The family of the late Mr. Homer Washington wishes to express its thanks for every act of kindness expressed during its time of bereavement.