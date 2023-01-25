Terry Randell Stewart, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service.

To plant a tree in memory of TERRY STEWART as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.