Terry Randell Stewart, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service.
He is survived by his children Holly Walden (Jeremy) and Dorothy Austin (Benji); grandchildren, Alexis Berry, Lila Rose Hawkins, Hannah Sanders and Austin Sanders; brother, Steve Stewart (Cindy); sister, Janice Stewart and a host of nieces and nephews family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dempsey and Dorothy Stewart and brother, Barry Ray Stewart.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
