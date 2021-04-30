Terry Wayne Carlton, 64 of Dutton, passed away on April 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Section Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Carlton is survived by daughter, Victoria Lynn Carlton; son, Charlie; granddaughter, Brooklin Smith; sisters, Brenda Faye Talley, Marie Sue Griffith, Dorothy Louise Hancock and Judy Lynn Steal and brother, James W. Carlton
She is preceded in death by parents, Charles W. Carlton and Shirley Faye Carlton; son, Kyle Wayne Carlton and sisters, Marylin C. Long and Ruby Ann Jackson.