Annie Fossett, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at her home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Fossett is survived by her daughters Melissa (Wayne) Waldrop and Faye Fossett; sons, Jason (Chanda) Fossett and Labron Fossett; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Gilliam (Steve) McBride and special friends, Marie Compton and Debra Stewart.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Fossett; and parents, Henry and Eva Mitchell.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
