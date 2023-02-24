Annie Fossett, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

