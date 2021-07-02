Inez Law Starnes, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2021. She was born on Feb. 23, 1926 to Ermie Franklin Law and Myrtle Lemons Law in Scottsboro.
She was employed with Benham Underwear Company and later worked and retired from Hiwassee Land Company. After retirement she and her husband, Joe, travelled extensively throughout 35 foreign countries and all 50 states. Many times traveling in their travel trailer with their granddaughters. She was a member of Scottsboro First United Methodist Church for many years and she and Joe were active in starting a Sunday school class which they attended for 65 years.
She was a charter member of the Highland Ambassadors, volunteered with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and with the Jackson County Hospital (now Highlands Medical Center).
She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter, granddaughters and especially her three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Starnes Russell (Hoyt); her granddaughters Jacque Holder and Jennifer Holder Fields (Jason); great grandchildren Katharine Holder, Jackson and Jacob Fields and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 74 years James (Joe) Starnes; her parents Ermie and Myrtle Law; her brothers John F. Law and Benjamin F. (BF) Law.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Nourish One Child at Scottsboro First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 with funeral services following at 2:00 pm. with Dr. Steve Screws officiating. Thank you to the staff of Encompass Home Healthcare for their care and support. Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.