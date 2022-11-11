Duon Barry Talley, 70 of Hollywood, passed away Nov. 7, 2022.
Duon Barry Talley, 70 of Hollywood, passed away Nov. 7, 2022.
To celebrate his life, the family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
A Homegoing Celebration will follow at 2 p.m.
