Stanley Bruce Hastings, 73 of Limrock, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at his home.
Stan was born on Sept. 11, 1947. He spent his childhood working on his family farm in Limrock. He graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1965. He then served his country in Vietnam from 1967-1969.
Stan was employed with IBM for 43 years and retired in 2008. In his later years, Stan enjoyed working on the family farm. He would work for many hours each day bailing hay, fixing fences, raising cattle, driving his tractor and enjoying the outdoors.
He had a great love for his wife, his children (and their wives) and his four grandchildren. His greatest love was for the Lord and his church. He was a member of the Church of Christ for many years.
He loved life but was ready and prepared for the life to come. Stan was truly a joy to all who knew him as a husband, father, a grandad and a friend. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
The words the Apostle Paul used to describe the end of his life can also be used for Stan: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing. (2 Timothy 4: 7-8)
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hastings; sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Jessica Hastings and Mark and Rachel Hastings; grandchildren, Alyssa Hastings, Katie Hastings, Hannah Hastings and Ben Hastings and sister-in-law, Janis Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gentry and Ruby Hastings and brother, Donald Hastings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Broad Street Church of Christ with Terry Broome and Bill Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at Broad Street Church of Christ.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.