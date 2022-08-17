Mr. Wayne Pockrus, 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Mr. Wayne Pockrus, 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
He is survived by his wife June (Rousseau) Pockrus; Lynn (Denise)Wilson, nephew with daughter Ashley with children Emily and Elizabeth; and Kelly, daughter with children Carter and Skyler,
Teresa Brack, niece with daughter Amanda with children Alexis and Madelynn and son Justin with children Jazmine and Christian, Patty (David) Fletcher, niece with sons Kent with children John, Weston, and Cooper; Jordan, with children Bryant, Brylie, and Brynleigh; Austin with child Kinsley; and daughter Lesli with children Korbin and Kaiden, Rodgie (Becky) Wilson, nephew with sons Ethan and Christopher. Roberta (Randall) Wilbanks, niece, with sons Jonathon, with children Chloe and Callie; Drew (Megan), with children Mason, Maddie, and Millie; and Trevor (Britney) with daughter Kaylee Grace. Ruben (Kim) Rousseau, nephew with daughters Kaitlyn and Kelley. David Rousseau (Lisa) nephew with son Patrick.
He was preceded in death by mother, Bessie Louise Abercrombie; father, Elzie Lewis Pockrus, sister, Carolyn (Rodger) Wilson and brothers-in-law, Macarthur Rousseau and Richard Rousseau.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Funeral services will follow, at 1 p.m., with Russ Russell officiating. Interment will be at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at rudderfuneralhomes.com.
