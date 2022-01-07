Dwight Loy, 46, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dwight Loy, 46, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!