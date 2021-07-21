Larry W. Cochran, 79 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Hess and Rev. Jason Hawkins officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
Mr. Cochran is survived by his wife, Doris E. Cochran; sons, Douglas Cochran (Paula) and Wendell Cochran (Kim); grandsons, Dylan Cochran and Matthew Cochran; great grandson, Preson Cochran; sister, Phyllis Powell and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Cochran; mother, Exie Cochran and siblings, Mary Jo Belcher, Dorthy Vestal, Max Cochran, Betty Maness, Donald Cochran and Sandra Gayle Shields.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.