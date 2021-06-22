Glenda Gail Gilbert, 70 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Gail’s loved ones include her children, David (Sarah) Sanders and Lisa Harding; grandchildren, Drake Shiverdecker and Evan Sanders; brothers, Dennis (Margaret) Bass, Timothy (Kathy) Bass, Roger Lynn Bass and Adam (Sibylle) Bass; several nieces and nephews; her beloved daughter-in-law, Amanda Sanders and special friend, Debbie McCormack.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Louise Bass and husbands, Jimmy Sanders and Craig Gilbert.
Glenda Gail worked at First Southern State Bank in Stevenson for many years. She also worked for Drs. Sheppard, Jones and Reece. Her welcoming smile and sparkling blue eyes greeted many over the years of her life. She will be greatly missed and remembered by many.
A special thank you to the staff of Cloverdale Nursing Home for the love, care and attention given to her during her stay there.
A private service will be held for the immediate family and close friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.