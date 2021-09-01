Ronnie Acklin, 83 of Woodville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Ronnie was born in Huntsville on Nov. 26, 1937 to Thomas and Nellie Acklin. Mr. Acklin went on to a successful business career, owning service stations in Huntsville and Gurley.
After retiring and moving to Woodville, he worked as a security guard for Lozier. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and watching sports, especially Alabama football.
He also enjoyed building and racing cars. He was involved with the Huntsville Speedway for many years. Along with all that, he was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Phillipine, stationed in Okinawa.
Mr. Acklin is survived by his wife, Jewell Acklin; sons, Kirby Acklin (Beverly) and Scott Acklin (Melissa); three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Tonya Roland and Jean Uselton; brother, Jerry Acklin (Peggy) and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny and Ted.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shane Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the Peter’s Cove Cemetery, near his home.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.