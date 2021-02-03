Larry Stanfield Mannon, 58 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at UAB Hospital.
He graduated from Woodville High School in 1980 and continued his education at the University of North Alabama, graduating in 1985. While at UNA, he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and cheered for a national championship winning UNA squad.
He was a teacher and an administrator in education for many years. One of Stan’s many passions was judging cheerleader competitions throughout the United States and Europe.
His cheer friends were very important to him. He also taught lifesaving skills and swimming lessons to many people throughout Jackson County. He was an active member of the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as both a deacon and an elder.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Campbell Mannon; his daughter, Ellen (Carson) McCallie, all of Scottsboro; sisters, Stacey (Neil) Walker of Alabaster and Tracy (Keith) Thames of Huntsville; aunt, Dimple Patterson of Grant; niece and nephew, Abby Grace and George Walker of Alabaster and countless cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ermel Mannon; his parents, Larry Edwin and Lorena Stanfield Mannon and brother, Steve Wilson Mannon.
There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family requests masks be worn during this celebration of Stan’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottsboro Presbyterian Church or the University of North Alabama Alumni Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.