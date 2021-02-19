Delilah Beddingfield Rogers, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021 in Birmingham of COVID-19 complications.
She was the daughter of the late Goldyn and Carey Beddingfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Roy Rogers and her brother, Donald Beddingfield.
She is survived by her three children and their families, son, Steve, Suzanne and Nick Rogers of Austin, Texas, daughter, Rachel Rogers and Karen Julius of San Francisco, California and daughter, Amy, Scott, Tyler, Will and Reagan Humphries of Birmingham.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sara Beddingfield and Billie Rogers both of Huntsville as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Delilah and Bobby were very proud of their community and were very active in the Jaycees and Jaycettes for years helping raise money for the local community and state. They loved Scottsboro and were season ticket holders at Trammell Stadium and rarely missed a Wildcat football game.
Delilah was affectionally known as Miss Delilah in Scottsboro having worked at the First Baptist Church Learning Center for more than 30 years keeping multi-generations of children. She always worked in the nursery and loved the babies as if they were her own. Her goal was to ensure each child felt loved and secure in her care and as nurtured as they would have been by their own parents.
Delilah was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a legacy of acceptance, faith and the overwhelming love for family and friends. She also leaves her joyful spirit, her love of others and her passion for Alabama sports; and all were lucky enough to know her.
Graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20. 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. Services are limited to family and close friends. Masks and social distancing will be required to ensure a safe event.
In lieu of flowers, a Miss Delilah First Baptist Church Learning Center Memorial Fund has been established, and you can make a donation on GoFundMe.com or to the FBC Learning Center in Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.