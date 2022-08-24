Roger Dale Corbitt, 61 of Stevenson, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Wade Patterson officiating. Burial followed in Preston Cemetery.
With his passion for trucking, Mr. Corbitt was a truck driver for the last 35 years, making trips across the country, often taking his wife or children with him.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Delores Corbitt; daughters, Rebecca Delegarza (Jose) and Anna McAllister (Shannon); son, Eric Corbitt; grandchildren, April McCulley (Kyle), Tyler Delagarza, Abbie McAllister, Logan McAllister, Leslie Corbitt and Gracie Corbitt; sisters, Delaine Shelton, Linda Frye, Nancy Guinn and Cathy Jeffrey; brothers, Scott Corbitt, Wayne Corbitt, Roy Corbitt, Freddy Corbitt and Bobby Corbitt; special brother-in-law, Buddy David Tidwell and sister-in-law, Sandy Tidwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Mildred Corbitt; sisters, Phyllis Dunn and Jeanette Corbitt; brother, Gene Corbitt and grandparents, Grace and Connie Lewis.
