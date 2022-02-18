Infant Alex Thompson passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Alex is survived by his parents, Todd and Amber Thompson; grandparents, Eddie and Loretta Summerford and Mark and Cynthia Thompson; great grandmothers, Martha Lee and Gloria Jean; great grandfather, Glenn Summerford; great uncle, Gary Collins, aunts, Jennifer, Savannah and Stella Summerford and Nicole, Marina and Marisa Thompson and uncles, Quinton Summerford and Johnathan Panell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Niklaus Thompson and great grandparents, Granville Lee, Edd and Louise Hancock, Marvin Thompson and Doris Summerford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.