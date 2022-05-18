John William Waldrop, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was the owner of Tire Co. for many years and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Mr. Waldrop is survived by his wife, Beverly Waldrop; five daughters, Sandra Gross (Tim), Tamara Cornelison, Pamela Campbell (Andrew), Sharon Waldrop and Larene Cook (Alex); one son, Wayne Waldrop (Ashley); brothers, Carl Waldrop and Anthony Waldrop; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Daniel Waldrop.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Skyline Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Mr. Waldrop’s residence, 746 County Road 144 in Scottsboro, Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.