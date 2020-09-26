Marilyn “Jean” Thomas, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Jean was born on March 10, 1942 in Griffith, Indiana. She and her parents moved to Florida when Jean was 13 years old. Jean attended the University of Florida and graduated with a degree in education.
While on a trip to Honolulu, a gift from her mother upon graduation, Jean caught the eye of a young naval officer stationed there, Bob Thomas. After a courtship in Hawaii, Jean and Bob were married in Wisconsin in 1966. They remained devoted to each other for the entirety of their 54 years of marriage.
Jean taught elementary school in Kentucky and Tennessee for several years before she and Bob moved to Scottsboro to raise their family, at which time she took a hiatus from the classroom.
She was an excellent mother and taught life’s lessons with the wisdom of a true teacher. Her daughters are her legacy, and she was incredibly proud of them and the strong women they have become.
After raising her children, Jean returned to the profession she loved so much, teaching second grade at Brownwood Elementary School. She poured herself into her students and filled them up with confidence, love and the desire to learn.
She treated her students as her own children. She loved them dearly, and they returned her love in kind all throughout her life. She continued teaching for over two decades, then retired to spend more time with Bob.
They enjoyed traveling with friends and visiting their daughters and grandchildren whenever they could.
Jean was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ. She started and ended every day with prayer and devotion, often sharing insights with friends and relatives. In retirement, she stayed active helping those in need. Jean was a soft-hearted person who sought to reveal God’s Love to everyone she encountered.
Jean is survived by her husband, Bob Thomas; daughter, Melissa Thomas of Westcliffe, Colorado; daughter, Jennifer Thomas Neuhoff (Alan) of Dallas, Texas and their children, Tilley, Elizabeth, James and Keil; daughter, Julie Thomas Vincent (Chris) of Easley, South Carolina and their children, Acie and Miller and several nieces and nephews.
Jean’s grandchildren were the light of her life, and they will miss her very much.
A celebration of Jean’s life was held at First Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Memorials can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County, the Jackson County Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels) or First Baptist Church.
