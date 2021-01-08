Wendell Wilkey Baker, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore, Rev. Leon Venable and Rev. Bill Venable officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Irene Baker; son, Ricky (Janella) Baker; daughter, Kim (Stanley) McCrary; grandchildren, Brad (Jessie) Baker, Skylar Baker and Brittany Smith; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Mamie Baker and brothers, Robert, Jep, L.G., Bill, Clyde and Herman Baker.