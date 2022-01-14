Gladys Jeanette Edmondson, 76 of Henagar, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Unity Cemetery.
