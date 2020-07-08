Charles M. Allen, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Shelton Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Webb officiating.
Charles is survived by his children, Virginia Allen Ellenburg (Tommy), Cindy Allen Clark (Michael), Paul Kasper (Tammy), Phil Kasper, Greg Kasper and Beth Allen (Kevin); grandchildren, Matthew Cook (Kelly), Jennifer Duster (Mario), Jessie Humphries, Heather Humphries, Alexus McIntire, Derrick McIntire, Briar McIntire, Chase McIntire, Brittany Bailey, Kaylee Kasper, Karissa Kasper, Ryan Burgess and Amber Burgess; 13 great grandchildren and special companion’s five grandchildren and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Lusk Allen; special companion, Barbara Yeik and parents, Milford and Fannie Roberts Allen.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.