Lisa Holman, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ricky Holman and Ollie Taylor officiating and eulogy by Nick Holman. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery in Belvidere, Tennessee.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Nick Holman; daughter, Lori Holman; mother, Ruth Spurgeon; in-laws, Ernie and Lily Holman and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Doris Holman.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.