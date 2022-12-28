Johnny Hiram Shook, 97 of Rome, Georgia, passed away Dec. 21, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Shook was born in Scottsboro June 25, 1925, the second of five children of the late Robert Burns Shook and the late Emma Hancock Shook.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Gingrich Shook and by his siblings, Mary Burns Simmons, Sarah Shook, Willie B. Shook, Bob Shook and Michael Shook.
He was a graduate of Jackson County High School, in Scottsboro, where he played in the first high school band in the fall of 1939. There were only 11 band in the state of Alabama at the time. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a degree in music education.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp from May 19, 1943 until Feb. 19, 1946. He served as an aviation cadet until the U.S. got control over the air in France and Germany. His entire class was disbanded.
At that time, he became part of the Army and was sent to gunnery school in Fort Myers, Florida. After 18 weeks of gunnery, he was assigned as a right-wing gunner on the B-29.
After the war, he was assigned to an Army Air Corp Band in Bainbridge, Georgia and at Turner Field in Albany, Georgia. He was then sent to Ft. McPherson where he was discharged in 1946. At each base where he was stationed, he played in off duty bands, from big bands to small combos. This is where he made the decision to become a professional after the war. He played in several bands including Lou Clancy, Danny Deane, Jimmy Ellyn, Jonny Edwards’ original Dixieland Band, Elmo Turner, Ray Franklin, Millard Buchmann, Buster Raine, Jimmy Dorsey and Glenn Miller bands.
He played with the Georgia All State Directors Band, the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble, the 8th Regiment Band, and played in the pit bands for shows including, The Music Man, Hello Dollie, Mandrake the Magician, the Four Coins, the Rome Symphony, and the Georgians for over 40 years. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha, Phi Delta Mu, NAJE, GAJE, MENE, ABA, AFM, and GEMA, and served as a past president of GAJE. In 1974, he was selected as a distinguished Band Master of America, one of only 227 nationwide. He was also selected as Teacher of the Year in 1972 in the Rome City School System.
He was married to Martha Maxine Gingrich on Sept. 23, 1953 and began his teaching career in 1955. After 12 years in Alabama, he came to Rome, Georgia in 1968 and became Band Director for West Rome High School. He taught at West Rome for 12 years, moving to Model Middle School, where he taught for seven years and retired in 1987 after 32 years of teaching. He was also associated with The Music Room until it closed in 2009.
He rode motorcycles in every state except Hawaii, including Alaska, and rode in every province in Canada. He also bowled in 2 leagues with his wife Martha. He was an avid golfer, scoring a hole in one at age 89. After a heart attack in April 2015, he started volunteering at the Museum of Flight in Rome, Georgia, where he gave tours of the museum and flew to airshows all over the Southeast. At one of the airshows in Valdosta, Georgia, where he served as a Cadet, he was interviewed by radio and television stations.
He is survived by two children, Rhonda Shook Sizemore and James William Shook; two grandchildren, Nicholas A. Sharman and Ainslee N. Sharman (fiancé Logan Sorenson) and three great grandchildren, Wyatt Clyde Sharman, Waylan Charles Sharman and Avalynn Jane Sorenson.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Renee Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Goose Pond Cemetery in Scottsboro.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel.
The family requests that flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.
Henderson and Sons Funeral Chapel, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
