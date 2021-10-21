Edna “Tig” Keeton passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in New Market.
Tig was born in Skyline to J.L. and Edna Guffey Keeton. She worked for 22 years at Dr. Collins’ office until she retired. In 1989, she began working for Computerizing in Scottsboro was still working part time.
She was a devout member of Scottsboro Free Holiness Church. Tig was known for her gentle nature, kindheartedness and always helping those in need. She had many friends and family members who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her brothers, Ronald Keeton and Russell (Ashlyn) Keeton; nieces, Allison, Amanda, Roni Jo and Lila; nephew, Joseph; great nieces, Lorren, Parker and Kyla and great nephew, Logan.
Tig was preceded in death by her parents, J.L. and Edna Keeton; brother, Johnny Keeton and grandparents, Rev. Frank and Lila Guffey and Augustine and Beatrice Keeton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shirley Byrum and Wayne Denson officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, beginning at 12 noon.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.