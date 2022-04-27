Linda George Rousseau, 73 of Woodville, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Hospice Family Care.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bobby Talley officiating. Burial followed at Peters Cove Cemetery.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Gina May (Patrick); son, Eddy (Melissa) Bolt; stepdaughter, Roberta (Randall) Wilbanks; stepdaughter, Sonia (Donald) Washington; stepdaughter, Jennifer Edwards; stepdaughter, Amy Edwards; grandchildren, Alyssa (Charlie) Conner, Brianna Bolt, Trey Bolt, Jonathon Wilbanks, Drew (Megan) Wilbanks, Trevor (Britney) Wilbanks, Elizabeth Washington and Emily Washington; sisters, Nancy (Perry) Sweat and Annette (Mike) Ashley; brothers, Charles (Deborah) George, James (Kay) George, Robert (Margaret) George and John (Valerie) George; sisters-in-law, Wilma George and June (Wayne) Pockrus; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Edith George; husband, Prince Alvin Edwards; husband, Richard Rousseau and brother, Tom George.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.