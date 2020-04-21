Vonn Kennedy, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her husband, Tony Kennedy; daughters, Melissa (Robb) Hardenbrook and Leann (Tim) Sanders; grandchildren, Cody (Tabitha) Campbell, Tyler Kennedy, Marissa (Lyle) Witherspoon, Hannah Sanders and Karly Sanders; great-grandchildren, Adilynn and Bentley Witherspoon and Stella and Zelda Campbell; mother, Virginia Jacobs and brothers, Galon Jacobs and Neal Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Jacobs and brothers, Stanley Jacobs and Jeff Jacobs.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.