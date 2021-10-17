Sarah Lynn Ridley, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Stevenson. Interment will follow at Price Cemetery in Hollywood.
Mrs. Ridley is survived by her husband, Anthony Ridley; son, Anthony (Jamie) Ridley Jr; daughters, Traci Ridley and Heather (Sheldon) Matthews; grandchildren, Clayton (Taylor) Hardin, Aubrey Zahnke, Maura Zahnke, Lauren Ridley and Jayden Matthews; great grandchild, Oakley Rae Hardin; brother, Scotty (Cheryl) Porter; niece, Amber Porter, Michell (Jeff) Eakin; nephews, Michael Porter Jr. and Sean Porter and a host of friends and family members.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Polly Porter and brothers, Michael Porter Sr. and Ricky Porter.
