Robert McElyea, 79 of Dutton, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in New Canaan Cemetery.

