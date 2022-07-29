Robert McElyea, 79 of Dutton, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in New Canaan Cemetery.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 3:51 pm
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
