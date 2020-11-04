Dennis Michael Ray (Mike) Brownfield, born on May 21, 1956 in Scottsboro, went to meet his Lord on Nov. 3, 2020 in Huntsville. Mike was a retired boiler maker belonging to Local 456.
He loved to fish, but his biggest passion was riding his Harley “Black Betty.” He spent countless hours on the road with her. This is where he felt most free, especially when riding with his brothers.
Mike was a dreamer and always had a pleasant word for everyone. He never met a stranger and instantly became friends with anyone that he met. He was a great storyteller and often amused his friends and family with his elaborate stories.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Luther and Ruth Brownfield and younger brother, Kris.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his daughter, Jill (Mikel) Blair; stepson, Eric McKinney; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Steve (Debbie) Brownfield and Tim (Ann) Brownfield and several nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
The family will receive friends at Rainsville Fuenral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 6, from 12-2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.