Cynthia Katherine (Kat) Bailey, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Funeral services were held Friday, June 18, 2021 at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Sam Ethridge and Elder Ronald Patterson officiating. Burial followed at Macedonia Cemetery.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by sons, Keith (Betty) Bailey, Elston (Sharon) Bailey, and Ray Harper; daughters, Rheta (Ronald) Patterson, Patricia (Fred) Stout; sister, Maxine Kirtland; grandchildren, Chad Patterson, Craig (Amber) Patterson, Jake (Julie) Bailey, Trent Bailey, Katie Bailey, Heather (Alan) Conkle, Hunter Scott, Joey Stout, and Erika Akins; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Carley, Ethan, Leah, Ridge, and Lilli.
She is preceded in death by husband, Arvel Bailey; sons, Kelvin and Tony; parents, Looney and Mintie and two sisters and four brothers.
Section Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.