Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 7:45 am
Vera Vada Owens, 86 of Section, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Section Church of God with Pastor Gary Nix and Dennis Potter officiating. Burial followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.
