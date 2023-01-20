Rethal Maroney Clardy, 58 of Section, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Latona Gray (Vonnie), Travis Clardy (Casey), Chris Clardy (Jordan), Andy Clardy (Samantha), Donna Torres (Gus) and Robin Clardy; brothers, Johnny Maroney, Hubert Maroney, Thomas Maroney, Kenneth Maroney and Phillip Maroney; 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and special friend, Sheryl Wells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Wayne Clardy; parents, Wiley Eugene and Peggy Certain Maroney and sister, Sharron Bullock.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
