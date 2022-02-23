Mary Ellen Barricks, of the Pleasant Groves community, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 with family by her side.
She was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Groves Holiness Church, receiving salvation 70 years ago.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with Rev. Bill Scott and Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Robert Barricks and daughter, Terri (Bart0 Brewer; grandchildren, Kaye (Erin) Cancel, Tabitha (Andrew) Lowman and Trey Barricks; great grandchildren, Zach Cancel, Britany Thompson, Danika Cancel, Silas Bowman, Nellie Mae Lowman and Magnolia Ann Lowman; sisters, Annie Ruth Brewer, Ruby McAllister, Judy Brewer and Thelma McAllister; sisters-in-law, Barbara McAllister and Nina McAllister and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Barricks; parents, Carl and Edith McAllister; brothers, Otis McAllister, Curtis and Mildred McAllister, Auther and Joy McAllister and Raymond McAllister; sisters, Katie and Ernie Ramsay and Jewel McAllister; brothers-in-law, Jiggs Brewer and Alvin Brewer and nephews, Keith McAllister and Phillip Brewer.
