Janice Caroline (Goral) Hansen, of Woodville, loving wife of Robert Hansen for 58 years, graduate of Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan 1960, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Mrs. Hansen is also survived by daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Michael Desrochers of Michigan, son, Steven Hansen of Michigan, daughter, Wendy and son-in-law, Jim Trott of Alabama; grandchildren, Christopher and Allison Descrochers, Coy and wife Darcy Hansen, Wyatt and Kayla Hansen, Colten Hansen and Wyley Hansen, Samantha Trott and Chris Dulaney, Dakota and wife Alyssa Trott, Jessie Trott and Tyler Trott; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Grayson and Ensley Trott, Chase Hansen and Forest and Willow Dulaney; sister of Ronald and his wife Ruthie Goral; sister, Betty Ann Goral – Allie and her husband John, sister of Shirley and her husband Don Mertke and cousin, Dan Robidou of Alabama.
Janice loved family reunions, hayrides, gardening and maintaining her beautiful flower beds. She also belonged to Jackson County Master Gardeners and was a supporter of Woodville Public Library.
A memorial service to follow at a later date in Michigan.
Memorial contributions can be made to Woodville Public Library, 26 Venson Street, Woodville, AL 35776 in her honor.
