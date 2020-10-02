Roy Howard Bell, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jimmy Miles officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bell is survived by his son, Eugene Bell; grandchildren, Cody Lambert (Brittany) and Chastity Strange (Kraig); five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Louise Maynor (Charles); sisters-in-law, Judy Henderson, Mary Neal Bell and Teresa Bell; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Butch Watson and Tom (Barbara) Newsome.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Bell; his parents, John and Lorean Bell; brothers, Raymond Bell and Clyde Bell and daughter-in-law, Shirley Bell.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.