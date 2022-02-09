Johnny Mack Tubbs, 73 of Hollywood, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam, an exceptional carpenter in Jackson County for many years and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial was held at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Tubbs is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joanne Tubbs; daughter, Deeanna (Tommy) Clements; son, Jason (Luanne) Tubbs; grandsons, Ryan Little, Riley Little, Hayden Clements and Hudson Tubbs; granddaughter, Aidan Tubbs; sisters, Phyllis Jordan and Marie Rollins; brothers, David (Martha) Tubbs and Charles (Carolyn0 Tubbs and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Richard and Mable Selby Tubbs and brothers, George Tubbs and Joe Tubbs and sister, Mazie Aldrich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Hospice, 23820 John T. Reid Parkway, Suite A. Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.