On Tuesday, March 14th, Gail “Patsy” Williams finished her race on this earth.
Patsy was born in Alabama and was 84 years old. She married the Love of her Life Jessie Wayne Williams at the age of 16 and was happily married for 68 Years. Patsy received salvation over 50 year ago and served by her Husband Wayne, the Pastor of Williams Cove Holiness Church, for the past 26 years.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Sheila Rouse (Donald); son, Danny Williams (Rhonda); grandchildren, Dustin Williams, Beth Ostrowski (Lenny), Laura Neal (Ryan), and Patrick Rouse (Megan); great grandchildren, Avery, Theadora, Henryk, Landon, Scarlett, Lex, and Levi; sister Peggy Norris, several nieces and nephews, a church family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Wayne Williams; infant daughter Teresa Gail Williams; her parents 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shirley Byrum, Rev. David Kittrell and Rev. Dustin Paradise officiating. Her grandson in law Ryan Neal will handle the Obituary. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday March 18 from 5-8 p.m. In the words of her Beloved Husband Wayne as he always dismissed church services; “WHEN ITS OVER , IT”S OVER and IT'S OVER.
