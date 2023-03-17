On Tuesday, March 14th, Gail “Patsy” Williams finished her race on this earth.

Patsy was born in Alabama and was 84 years old.  She married the Love of her Life Jessie Wayne Williams at the age of 16 and was happily married for 68 Years. Patsy received salvation over 50 year ago and served by her Husband Wayne, the Pastor of Williams Cove Holiness Church, for the past 26 years.  

