James L. Barnes (Jim), 79 of Dadeville, passed away peacefully at his home on July 17, 2021.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Floye Elizabeth Barnes and James Lesley Barnes Sr. and his son, James Eugene Barnes (Gene).
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jo Anne Huey Barnes of Dadeville; his sons, Scott Barnes (Karen) of Auburn and Trey Barnes (Bianca) of Woodstock, Georgia; five beautiful grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sydney and Braxton Barnes of Auburn and Danielle and Ally Barnes of Woodstock, Georgia; sister, Elizabeth Barnes Gist (Jerry) of Jackson, Tennessee and nieces, Hannah Gist Jones (Jeff) of Pell City and Daily Gist of Atlanta, Georgia.
Jim was born in Scottsboro on Nov. 23, 1941. He graduated from Scottsboro High School as a national merit semifinalist and from the University of Alabama in 1964 with a B.S. in Biology.
In 1967, he graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Pharmacy. Jim practiced pharmacy in Montgomery for 50 years, and he was known for his special gift of connecting with people through his compassion and humor.
Jim retired in 2013 to become a full time grandfather and fisherman. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, son and grandfather. He leaves his family and friends with a legacy of love.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health Hospice for their loving and supportive patient care.
A memorial service was held at Red Ridge United Methodist Church, in Dadeville, on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047; Encompass Cares Foundation Suite 1300, 6688 N. Central Expressway, Dallas TX 75206 or a charity of your choice.