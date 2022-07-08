Deborah (Debbie) Elaine Rath, 68, passed away July 2, 2022 after a long battle with illness.
She was born June 7, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald Leroy and Mary Katheryn Rath.
Debbie was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, she enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo and years of adventures with her best friend, Gayle Horn.
Debbie was living in Dutton with her daughter and son-in-law and was previously from Mauston, Wisconsin, where she was head housekeeper at the local hotel and previously worked in the wood business bundling firewood with partner, Larry Shank.
She was loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother.
Debbie is survived by her children, Stephanie (Mike) Warner, Bruce (Dena) Laubinger and Robert Laubinger (Rachael Walker); grandchildren, Kaleb Kurzweil, Kaylee Laubinger and Jazmine Laubinger; brothers, Gary (Kay) Rath, Dave (Kathy) Rath, Steve (Deb) Rath and Donnie Rath; sister, Gail (Gary) Garcia and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Larry Shank, her life partner; her mother, Mary Rath; father, Don Rath; sister, Barbara Rath; daughter-in-law, Jessica Laubinger and the father of her children, William Laubinger.
Debbie will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread at a later date, per her wishes there will be no service.
