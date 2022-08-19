Kimberly Kay (Kim) Farmer Harries, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Kim was born April 16, 1961 in Rockport, Texas and later in 1973 moved to Scottsboro. She attended Scottsboro High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kimberly Kay (Kim) Farmer Harries, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Kim was born April 16, 1961 in Rockport, Texas and later in 1973 moved to Scottsboro. She attended Scottsboro High School.
She loved music, gardening and cooking for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Kim is survived by her daughters, Ryan (Justin) Harries Sprouse and Megan (Alonso) Harries Garcia; grandchildren, James Sprouse, Sophia Garcia, Camila Garcia, Taylor Latham, Ty Latham and Brody Hemphill; mother, Dora Farmer Gaines; brother, Anthony (Valerie) Farmer; sister, Sandra (Steve) Patrick; favorite cousin, Selina Solis Guerrero and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Erica Heath Sanders Jones; husbands, Thomas Sanders and Michael James Harries; father, Billy Jack (Bill) Farmer; brothers, Billy Jack Farmer Jr., Andrew Craig (Andy) Farmer and Raoul Gregorio (Greg) Farmer.
A visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church with mass following at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Catholic Church of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!