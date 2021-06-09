Patricia Carnell Hughes, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Carnell was a machine operator at Maples Industries.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Hughes; daughter, Natasha Lynn Hendrix; grandchildren, Tasha Hendrix and LaDonna Hughes (Chris) Payne and great grandchildren, Brayden, Colin and Ava.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Mark Haynes officiating. Burial followed at Boxes Cove Cemetery.
