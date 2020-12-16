Bobby McBee, of Stevenson, born Oct. 2, 1949 in Anderson, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was a 1968 graduate of Franklin County High School in Winchester, Tennessee. He retired from CSX Railroad after 39 years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Brenda Reed McBee; lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Taylor of Trenton, Georgia and son, Robbie McBee of Stevenson; grandchildren, Katie, Becca and Josh Taylor of Trenton, Georgia; sisters, Mary Lou McCarver of Winchester, Tennessee, Betty Sue Rollins of Cowan, Tennessee and Carlyne Garner of Anderson, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Betty Shelton and Jane Creviston, both of Scottsboro; brother-in-law, Cecil Reed of Henagar and many nieces and nephews, in-laws, outlaws, along with special canine family, Sam and Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Linnie McBee of Anderson, Tennessee; his sister, Juanita McBee of Tullahoma, Tennessee and his brothers, George McBee of Jasper, Tennessee and Glenn McBee of Sewanee, Tennessee.
Special thanks to family and friends for prayers and the COVID-unit at Huntsville Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.