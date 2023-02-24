Lillian Jones, 92 of Section, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Lillian Jones, 92 of Section, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Section Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones is survived by daughter, Teresa (Eddie) McCrary; son, Ronald (Remona) Jones; grandsons, David Jones and Scott (Alesha) Jones; great grandsons, Kenneth Jones, Noah Grider and Max Jones; step grandson, Paul Poe; step great-grandchildren, Tiffany Ipser and Tol Poe; step great-great-grandchildren, MaKenna and Camden Ipser; sister, Joyce (Bill) Zensen; brother: HueMack (Mary) Hancock; stepbrother, Ray (Thelma) Davis and a host of nieces and nephews
that she loved like her own.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Jones; parents, Claude Hancock and Neoma Hancock Davis and stepfather, Kelly Davis.
