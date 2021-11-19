Jimmy Rousseau was born on July 23, 1947 to John William and Julina Rousseau in Limrock.
He was the youngest of four children, being the one and only son. He attended Limrock Elementary School and graduated from Woodville High School.
He also graduated from Drake Community and Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree in Mechanics. His love for mechanics and the start of his career began here.
He briefly worked for Harbin Motor Company in 1966 being drafted into the United States Army. He served two years, with the last eight months spent in Vietnam.
He opened his own business, Rousseau’s Auto Service in 1979, where he would serve the Scottsboro and Jackson County area for 42 years. He retired in August 2021. He has enjoyed the past three months of retirement living life to the fullest.
He married Dorothy Hicks Rousseau in 1966. They were blessed with over 55 years of marriage. They have two daughters, Penny Green (Jimmy Green) and Candi Adair (Randy Adair). His favorite gifts were his grandchildren, Mary Margaret Green, Connor Adair, Lily Green and John Will Adair. He had one sister who he loved with all his heart, Evelyn Kennamer. And last but definitely not least, his best dog, Dave.
Jimmy could be described in many ways but the one word that described him perfectly was genuine. He loved God, family and friends. He always wanted people to feel like they were welcome whether it was at his business, home, community or just as a restaurant. He never took people or situations for granted.
You could not help but be happy when you are in his presence. He made you laugh at the many stories and jokes that he loved to tell with anyone that would listen. He loved people and always wanted to ensure that those who were in need of assistance were provided for.
He loved kids and he loved the elderly. He could be friends with everyone, and everyone wanted to be friends with him because he was just that person that you wanted to be around. Negativity was not in his vocabulary, and he didn’t like to be sad.
He was a true description of what God would like for all his children to be. Happiness came easily for him, even when he was talking through the roughest storms and deepest valleys. He always trusted God and God’s Plan for his life as well as everyone else.
Jimmy was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he was a member for over 50 years. He served in numerous roles through the years which included teaching Young Boys’ Sunday School class and serving as a deacon. However, the most important role to him was being a faithful servant in his church. He led a Christian life in his daily walk and had the utmost faith that only comes from trusting God with his whole heart.
Jimmy spent countless hours and was instrumental in founding the Limrock/Aspel Volunteer Fire Department and served as its fire chief until 2019.
The “place he called home” was important to him, and he cared deeply for those that lived there. He wanted them to have the best, just as if they were residing in the big city. There is no place he would rather live, raise his family and enjoy what he called “God’s Country” than Limrock, Alabama.
He saw the Limrock/Aspel Volunteer Fire Department go from a little dream with a small fire truck to reality of a department of numerous volunteer men and women and multiple emergency vehicles. The Limrock/Aspel Volunteer Fire Department was one of his biggest accomplishments.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, John Williams Rousseau; his mother, Julina Rousseau and his sisters, Una Vivian Rousseau Helms and Beatrice Rousseau Wilbourn.
Jimmy passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at the family farm, The Cove Farms. There is no other place he would have rather taken his last breath on earth than what he called his “happy place.”
There was a “twinkle” in his eyes when he passed, and we are confident that twinkle was when he saw the most beautiful place he had ever seen with Jesus holding his hand out for him, telling him “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to either of the following: Limrock/Aspel Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Wade Gentle, 2050 County Road 119, Woodville, AL 35776 or Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County, 1616 Heroes Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.