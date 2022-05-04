Berthell C. Moses, 83 of Pisgah, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 1, 2022 at New Home Baptist Church with Dr. David Smith officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.
