Renee Holm Rouse, 67 of Skyline, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Skyline Free Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Skyline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Renee was born Feb. 14, 1955 in Harvey, Illinois, to Harold and Patty Holm. On May 26, 1973, she married James Lee Rouse.
She had a passion for quilting and was known for gifting her beautiful handmade quilts to family and friends on special occasions. She loved her family, she loved her friends, but most importantly, she loved the Lord.
She was an active member of Skyline Free Holiness Church for over 30 years.
Left to cherish Renee’s memory is her loving husband of 49 years, James Lee Rouse; son, Jimmy Rouse; daughter, Melissa Manning and Robby Hales; grandchildren, Courtney and Johnathan Wright, Curtis Manning and Mareena Nicholson, Jackie Rouse, Lexus Rouse, Breanna Rouse, Jace Miller and Avery Hales; five great grandchildren and siblings, Eddie and Roxanne Holm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Patty Holm.
The family would like to thank everyone for the encouraging words, food that was brought, songs that were sang and especially every prayer prayed for Renee and them during this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.