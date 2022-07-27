Robert (Rob) Barricks Jr., 61 of Woodville, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.
He was a nurse practitioner for North Alabama ENT and loved his patients and work family. He loved all his family and friends, but especially his son, Trey, and sister, Terri. He was an avid supporter of Woodville High School.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Groves Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Woodville High School athletics.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 29, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Rob is survived by his son, Robert B. Barricks III (Trey); sister, Terri (Bart) Brewer; nieces, Kaye (Erin) Cancel and Tabitha (Andrew) Lowman; great nieces and great nephews; aunts, Annie Ruth Brewer, Judy Brewer, Thelma McAllister and Ruby McAllister; mentor, Dr. McFeeley and special friend, Sarah Catherine Joye.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Barricks Sr. and Mary Ellen Barricks.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
