Robert (Rob) Barricks Jr., 61 of Woodville, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.

He was a nurse practitioner for North Alabama ENT and loved his patients and work family. He loved all his family and friends, but especially his son, Trey, and sister, Terri. He was an avid supporter of Woodville High School.

