James “Jimmy” Hambrick, 65 of Bridgeport, passed away on June 19, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father and grandpa, who dedicated his life to his family. He was always cheerful with a big smile on his face.
JJ, as his work family called him, retired from Tennessee Alloy in 2018 after 42 years of service. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, hunting, yard work, gardening and Alabama football.
He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Hambrick Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Karen Hambrick; daughters, Amanda (PJ) Walker of Northport, Melissa (Doug) Everett of Rome, Georgia and Stephanie Hambrick of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Zoe and James Hambrick, Jilliann Hambrick and Abigayle and Tripp Walker; mother, Patricia Hambrick and brothers, Kenny (Rhonda) Hambrick of Bridgeport and Ronnie Hambrick of Jasper, Tennessee.
The family will have a private graveside service with Rudder Funeral Home, in Stevenson, directing.